India's Jan gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low - govt source

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's January gold imports
plunged 76% from a year earlier to a 32-month low on subdued
demand after domestic prices rallied to record highs and as
jewellers postponed purchases, hoping for a reduction in import
duty, a government source said.
The country imported 11 tonnes of gold in January, compared
with 45 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of
anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
In value terms, January imports dropped to $697 million from
$2.38 billion a year earlier, he said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)