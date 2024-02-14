Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the index would rise 0.53%, easing from a 0.73% gain in December.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index rose 0.27% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
