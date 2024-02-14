India's January wholesale prices rise 0.27% on year, pace slowing

February 14, 2024 at 01:36 am EST Share

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index rose 0.27% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the index would rise 0.53%, easing from a 0.73% gain in December. (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Kim Coghill)