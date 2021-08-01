Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's July gasoline sales above pre-pandemic levels - prelim data

08/01/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels last month as states relaxed COVID-19 related lockdowns while gasoil sales were low, signalling subdued industrial activity in July, showed preliminary sales data of state fuel retailers.

Daily sales of gasoline rose to 76,500 tonnes in July, a jump of about 3.6% over the corresponding 2019 period and 5.7% over June this year, preliminary industry data showed on Friday.

India's gasoline sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels in October 2020 before a second deadly wave of infections began hitting the fuel's demand in April.

Rising fuel sales in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is a positive development for global oil markets.

With the easing of restrictions by the states after a decline in infections, motorists flocked to tourist destinations and markets, leading Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warn against overcrowding.

Daily gasoil sales, which account for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy, was about 10.9% less than the same period of 2019, the data showed. It was about 3.5% lower than daily gasoil sales in June.

India Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, hopes gasoil sales to recover to pre-pandemic levels by November if there would be no stringent lockdowns due to the third wave of COVID-19 infections, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said on Friday.

State-run IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Product July June %chg July %chg July %chg vs

2021 2021 mth/mth 2020 yr/yr 2019 2019

Gasoline 76.5 72.3 5.7 65.4 17.0 73.9 3.6

Gasoil 175.8 182.2 -3.5 156.4 12.4 197.3 -10.9

Jet Fuel 9.4 8.0 17.2 7.3 29.5 20.0 -53.1

Liquefied 76.3 75.4 1.2 73.3 4.0 70.9 7.6

Petroleum Gas

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aIndia's July gasoline sales above pre-pandemic levels - prelim data
RE
07:20aThe price of a moderna jab was $25.50 a dose, contracts show, up from about 19 ($22.60) - ft
RE
07:19aThe new price for a pfizer shot was 19.50 against 15.50 previously, according to portions of the contracts- ft
RE
07:18aPfizer and moderna ramp up eu covid vaccine prices- ft
RE
06:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : GIZ, ECOWAS train election administrators and stakeholders on effective boundary delimitation
PU
06:17aPrivate equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report
RE
06:00aU.S. senators to move forward with infrastructure bill on Sunday
RE
05:52aEgypt's stock exchange to lift limit on share price moves to 20% from September
RE
04:54aRENAULT : Global chip shortage, COVID-19 pandemic weigh on French car market rebound
RE
03:32aWINNER'S BAG : Xander Schauffele, Olympic Games
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week
3Private equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report
4COMCAST CORPORATION : Discovery exploring takeover bid for UK's Channel 4 - The Telegraph
5RENAULT : RENAULT : Global chip shortage, COVID-19 pandemic weigh on French car market rebound

HOT NEWS