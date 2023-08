Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in July jumped 59% from the previous month to 1.08 million metric tons, a trade body said on Monday.

Imports of soyoil fell by around 22% to 342,270 tons and those of sunflower oil were up 71% at 327,259 tons, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Vegetable oil imports rose about 35% to 1.77 million tons, it added. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)