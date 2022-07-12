Log in
India's June retail inflation accelerates to 7.01% y/y - govt

07/12/2022 | 08:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A labourer pulls a handcart loaded with sacks of lentils at a grain market in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation accelerated to 7.01% in June from 6.26% a year earlier, and remained above the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% for the sixth month in a row, government data released on Tuesday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 7.03% in June compared with 7.04% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
