India's June retail inflation accelerates to 7.01% y/y - govt
07/12/2022 | 08:27am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation accelerated to 7.01% in June from 6.26% a year earlier, and remained above the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% for the sixth month in a row, government data released on Tuesday showed.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 7.03% in June compared with 7.04% in the previous month.
