India's Life Insurance Corp plans potential record IPO

NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - State-run Life Insurance
Corporation of India (LIC) has filed draft papers with the
market regulator for what could be the country's largest initial
public offering (IPO).
India's largest insurer will be selling 316.25 million
shares, according to the draft prospectus dated Feb. 13. The
filing also stated an embedded value of 5.39 trillion Indian
rupees ($71.56 billion).
The IPO is seen as a test of investor appetite for new
offerings, with a number of companies that listed last year now
trading below their offer prices on concerns over lofty
valuations and looming increases to interest rates by global
central banks fighting inflationary pressures.
The listing also comes against the backdrop of foreign
investors pulling out funds from the domestic market just as the
Narendra Modi-led government seeks to meet a sharply trimmed
divestment target for the current financial year.
The company said its investment in government securities and
T-Bills stood at 61.44 billion Indian rupees at Sept. 30.
($1 = 75.3188 Indian rupees)
