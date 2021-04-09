India's Macrotech Developers IPO fully subscribed on final day after tepid start

Macrotech, formerly known as Lodha Developers, is among the major players in the Indian real estate industry. Most of its residential projects are concentrated in the country's financial capital of Mumbai, which regularly features in the top 10 most expensive property locations in the world.

The IPO, which got a chilly response in the first two days, received bids for 49.5 million shares versus 36.4 million shares offered, as of 1130 GMT on Friday.

A second wave of coronavirus infections in India has dampened investor enthusiasm in the past month.

Four of the last five IPOs since late March were oversubscribed between 2 to 6 times, numbers that pale in comparison to some of the offerings earlier this year that were oversubscribed between 100 and 200 times.

Macrotech, which competes with listed firms such as DLF, Godrej Properties and smaller regional players, offered 36.4 million shares in the IPO, worth 17.70 billion rupees at the upper end of the price range of 483-486 rupees per share.

This is the company's third effort at a stock listing after failed attempts in 2009 and 2018. It is looking to raise 25 billion rupees.

By 1130 GMT on Friday, the IPO had drawn bids worth 24.04 billion rupees ($321.56 million), exchange data showed https://bit.ly/323bF7L.

"In the last 3-4 years, the company has been able to sustain its sales, but not grow it. Its debt level after the IPO will be around 120 billion rupees-130 billion rupees, which is still very high for any real estate company," said Yash Gupta, equity research analyst at Angel Broking in Mumbai.

Macrotech's revenue from operations slid nearly 69% for the nine months to December 2020 from a year earlier, as the health crisis resulted in construction delays and a sales slowdown. Consolidated debt was 186.62 billion rupees, as of December 2020.

($1 = 74.7600 Indian rupees)

