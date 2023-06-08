Sales of gasoline rose 16.4% to 3.35 million tonnes and sales of diesel increased around 5% to 8.22 million tonnes in May from the previous month, the data dated on Wednesday showed.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, climbed by 8% month on month in May to about 20.03 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline rose 16.4% to 3.35 million tonnes and sales of diesel increased around 5% to 8.22 million tonnes in May from the previous month, the data dated on Wednesday showed.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|76.86 USD
|+0.20%
|+6.53%
|-
|72.47 USD
|+0.03%
|+6.95%
|-
|2189.34 PTS
|-0.77%
|+2.63%
|-
South Korea plans to discuss bilateral FX swap with Japan, Finance Minister says
World Bank to conduct rapid assessment of damages after destruction of Ukraine dam