(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, climbed by 8% month on month in May to about 20.03 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline rose 16.4% to 3.35 million tonnes and sales of diesel increased around 5% to 8.22 million tonnes in May from the previous month, the data dated on Wednesday showed.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)