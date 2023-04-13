(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of security at Indian diplomatic establishments in Britain during a call with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Modi's office said in a statement on Thursday.

New Delhi has been upset about protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists outside its mission in London and elsewhere in the United States and Canada.

