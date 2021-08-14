Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon

08/14/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The programme will be called "Gati Shakti" and will help boost productivity of industries, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme," Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort in the capital city.

"A program worth more than 100 trillion rupees will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," he added. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aWhat next in Malaysia's political crisis?
RE
01:39aELON MUSK : Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
RE
01:14aModi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
RE
08/14India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon
RE
08/14S.Korea's Moon says open to dialogue with Japan despite history feuds
RE
08/14U.S. appeals court sets quick schedule to consider COVID-19 eviction ban
RE
08/14Canadian prime minister to visit governor general on Sunday over election call
RE
08/14Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to visit Governor General on Sunday over election call
RE
08/14Canadian prime minister trudeau to visit governor general on sunday at 1000 et, looks set to call snap federal election
RE
08/14U.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 36,556,516 as of yesterday, a rise of 140,144 new cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
2Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
4What next in Malaysia's political crisis?
5QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q. : QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK Q P S C : Fitch Affirms QIIB's rating ..

HOT NEWS