India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon

NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - India will launch a 100
trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan
that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime
Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
The programme will be called "Gati Shakti" and will help
boost productivity of industries, Modi said during his speech at
the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.
"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big
programme," Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort in the
capital city.
"A program worth more than 100 trillion rupees will create
job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," he added.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)