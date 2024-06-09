STORY: :: Narendra Modi is sworn in as India's

prime minister after securing a rare third term

:: June 9, 2024

:: Modi's BJP party lost its majority for the first time in a

decade, forcing the formation of a coalition government

:: He is the second person in Indian

history to serve a third straight term

:: New Delhi, India

Despite their victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not able to secure a majority as was predicted by previous surveys and exit polls.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Modi at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president's palace in New Delhi, attended by thousands of dignitaries, including the leaders of seven regional countries, Bollywood stars and industrialists.

Modi is only the second person after independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to serve a third straight term as prime minister.

Modi, 73, secured the third term in elections that concluded on June 1 with the support of 14 regional parties in his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), unlike in the previous two terms when his party won an outright majority.