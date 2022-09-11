Advanced search
India's Modi to attend SCO regional security bloc summit next week

09/11/2022 | 09:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German-Indian government consultations in Berlin

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a summit of regional security bloc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) next week, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

It said Modi is likely to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit during a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, which is hosting the event, from Sept. 15.

According to media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are all expected to attend what will be the SCO's 22nd meeting.

The bloc also includes Kazakhstan and other Asian countries.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS