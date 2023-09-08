NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with more than 15 world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi this week, including the United States, Britain, Bangladesh, Turkey and Germany, an Indian government source said on Friday. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Today at 12:36 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|26.8438 TRY
|+0.04%
|+0.58%
|-
|2355.34 PTS
|-1.18%
|+1.04%
|-
All our articles
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised to Open Mixed Amid Concerns Over Path of Interest Rates
Today at 12:17 am
Von Roll : ALTANA AG publishes prospectus of the public tender offer for all publicly held shares of Von Roll Holding AG
Today at 01:10 am