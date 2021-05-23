India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 mln units per week -CEO

May 21 (Reuters) - Mylab Discovery Solutions has the
capacity to ramp up production of its at-home COVID-19 test kits
to 100 million units per week over the next few months based on
demand, the Indian diagnostics company said on Friday.
Although at-home tests are widely used outside of India, the
authorisation of Mylab's kit earlier this week marked the first
such approval in the country, which is in the grip of a fierce
second wave of the pandemic that is starting to take a huge toll
on its vast rural population.
Mylab Chief Executive Officer Rahul Patil told Reuters that
the company had received interest from government agencies and
companies for its test kits.
"Any individual without any technical expertise can perform
the test. And our objective is to make sure it reaches villages
as well," Patil said.
In the absence of proper testing in India's countryside,
experts have said infections and deaths in the country may be
five to 10 times higher than official estimates.
India tested 2 million people for COVID-19 on Thursday and
recorded 259,551 infections in a day.
The company, backed by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine maker
Serum Institute of India, plans to start shipping the product
within a few days, with the aim of producing 7 million kits next
week.
The company can raise the weekly production to 10 million in
the next two weeks and has the capacity to hit the 100 million
mark, depending on demand over the following four to six weeks,
Patil said.
Mylab's antigen test, "CoviSelf", is different from
molecular PCR tests, which need a laboratory to compute results
and are considered to be more accurate.
Antigen tests are known to produce more false-negatives, so
people with COVID-19 symptoms that had negative results might
need to get re-tested with a molecular test.
