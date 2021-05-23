Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 mln units per week -CEO

05/23/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 21 (Reuters) - Mylab Discovery Solutions has the capacity to ramp up production of its at-home COVID-19 test kits to 100 million units per week over the next few months based on demand, the Indian diagnostics company said on Friday.

Although at-home tests are widely used outside of India, the authorisation of Mylab's kit earlier this week marked the first such approval in the country, which is in the grip of a fierce second wave of the pandemic that is starting to take a huge toll on its vast rural population.

Mylab Chief Executive Officer Rahul Patil told Reuters that the company had received interest from government agencies and companies for its test kits.

"Any individual without any technical expertise can perform the test. And our objective is to make sure it reaches villages as well," Patil said.

In the absence of proper testing in India's countryside, experts have said infections and deaths in the country may be five to 10 times higher than official estimates.

India tested 2 million people for COVID-19 on Thursday and recorded 259,551 infections in a day.

The company, backed by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, plans to start shipping the product within a few days, with the aim of producing 7 million kits next week.

The company can raise the weekly production to 10 million in the next two weeks and has the capacity to hit the 100 million mark, depending on demand over the following four to six weeks, Patil said.

Mylab's antigen test, "CoviSelf", is different from molecular PCR tests, which need a laboratory to compute results and are considered to be more accurate.

Antigen tests are known to produce more false-negatives, so people with COVID-19 symptoms that had negative results might need to get re-tested with a molecular test. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aEU leaders to debate who will pay for the green transition
RE
05/23Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23Dollar near three-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23India's total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 million units per week -CEO
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 mln units per week -CEO
RE
05/23RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on May 21, 2021
PU
05/23Singapore court approves move to freeze Hin Leong's founder's assets - liquidators
RE
05/23Competition & consumer commission of singapore- grants conditional approval for acquisition of some subsidiaries, assets of refinitiv holdings by lse
RE
05/23Gold hovers near 4-1/2-month high on tepid dollar, inflation jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
2Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
3Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
4SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations
5Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal