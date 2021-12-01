India's NMDC cuts iron ore prices for December

India's largest iron ore producer state-controlled NMDC has reduced its prices for December in line with weaker international prices.

NMDC has cut its monthly domestic prices by 750 rupees/t ($10/t) to Rs5,200/t for lump with 65.5pc Fe content and by Rs200 to Rs4,560/t for 10mm fines with 64pc Fe. Prices are now around the same level compared with the same month last year. NMDC had raised prices twice in December 2020 as steel prices rose.

The daily Argus ICX 62pc iron ore index at $101.40/dry metric tonne (dmt) cfr Qingdao on 30 November fell by 57pc from its all-time high of $235.55/dmt hit on 12 May and by 23pc from a year earlier, as China's measures to curb steel output weigh on the market.

NMDC expects domestic iron ore prices to remain supported on robust domestic demand, it said last month.

Indian steel producer JSW Steel has flagged that Indian iron ore prices have not fallen to the same extent as international prices, with a further drop in iron ore prices helping offset higher coking coal costs.

The Argus domestic India hot-rolled coil (HRC) index was at Rs69,000/t on 26 November, up by 47pc from a year earlier, while the Argus cfr Asean HRC index was $822/t on 30 November up by 36pc from the previous year.

By Sumita Layek