India's Nov WPI inflation hits 12-year record of 14.23% y/y

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale
price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers' prices,
accelerated to a record high in November, boosted by increases
in manufacturing and food prices, fueling concerns of rising
inflationary pressure.
Annual wholesale price-based inflation rose to
14.23% in November, its highest since April 2005, according to
data from Refinitiv, against 12.54% the previous month,
government data showed on Tuesday.
The gap between retail and wholesale price-based inflation
has widened in recent months as many companies and retailers are
struggle to absorb galloping input costs that threaten their
bottom lines.
Wholesale inflation has remained in double-digits for the
eighth month in a row while headline retail inflation is
hovering near 5%, or within the central bank's target of 2% to
6%.
Consumer price-based inflation, the main gauge monitored by
the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India, rose
4.91% in November from the corresponding month last year,
speeding up from October's 4.48%, separate data showed.
Economists said that despite a softening in global prices of
crude oil and the government's recent cut in fuel tax,
inflationary pressures are building for households as firms try
to pass on rising costs as domestic demand picks up.
Wholesale fuel and power prices rose 39.81% on the year
versus 37.18% in October, while manufactured product prices rose
11.92%, against 12.04% in the prior month.
Wholesale prices of food accelerated at a 6.70% pace in
November from a year earlier, versus 3.06% the previous month.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee left interest
rates on hold last week, saying growth was a priority as it
warned of risks from inflation and the new Omicron variant of
coronavirus on the economic recovery.
India's economy expanded 8.4% in the September quarter from
a year earlier, the fastest pace among major economies, but
economists say the pandemic situation is a wild card.
