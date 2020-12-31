Log in
India's November infrastructure output contracts 2.6%

12/31/2020 | 06:37am EST
Labourers work at a construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output in November shrank by 2.6% from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, showed an 11.4% year-on-year contraction for the April-November period, the data showed.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2020
