India's November infrastructure output contracts 2.6%
12/31/2020 | 06:37am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output in November shrank by 2.6% from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, showed an 11.4% year-on-year contraction for the April-November period, the data showed.
