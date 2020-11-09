India's Oct CPI likely above 7% again, industrial output falls

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INCPIY%3DECI
poll data for retail inflation
* CPI and industrial output data due November 12 at 1200 GMT
BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation
likely stayed above 7% for a second straight month in October as
supply distortions led to a surge in vegetable prices,
especially of onions, a Reuters poll showed, lowering the
chances of further interest rate cuts.
Disruption from by the coronavirus pandemic and excessive
rainfall in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra
Pradesh have damaged and delayed the harvesting of onions - a
key ingredient in Indian kitchens - alongside other vegetables.
A Reuters poll of 50 economists conducted from Nov. 4-9
predicted consumer prices rose 7.30% last month
from a year earlier, a touch lower than September's 7.34% rate.
If realised, it would be above the top end of the Reserve
Bank of India's medium-term target range of 2%-6% for the
seventh consecutive month, a streak not seen since August 2014.
"India's recent inflation trajectory is driven by a
confluence of seasonal supply-side drivers lifting the food
segment, magnified by COVID-19-led disruptions, hindering
inter-state transfer as well as provision of general services,"
said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank.
"Price and tax rigidity in commodities has also added to the
boost."
Demand remains weak in Asia's third-largest economy, which
contracted at the sharpest pace on record of 23.9% in the
April-June quarter, as the ongoing pandemic left millions
unemployed and resulted in massive pay cuts. India has the
second-highest total infections in the world at more than 8.5
million cases.
The poll also predicted industrial output in September
dropped 2.0% from a year earlier, the seventh consecutive month
of falls and its longest streak of decline since June 2009, as
infrastructure output, which accounts for about 40%
of total industrial production, contracted 0.8%.
Still, the RBI, which has eased its key repo rate by 115
basis points since March, was widely expected to wait until
February before cutting the rate again amid worries over higher
inflation.
"We see a space for a rate cut in the February policy
meeting as the RBI leans towards stimulating growth and acts at
the first window it gets when inflation drops within its target
range," said Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank.
"That said, we think the RBI is towards the end of its rate
cutting cycle and there could be a prolonged pause as inflation
concerns linger on."
(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Polling by Md Manzer Hussain and
Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)