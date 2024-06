June 29, 2024 at 09:43 am EDT

(Reuters) - India's Ola Electric is working on building solid-state batteries, the chief executive officer of the SoftBank Group-backed electric scooter maker said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam, writing by Nikunj Ohri, editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Nandan Mandayam, India's, Ola, Electric and in