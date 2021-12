Paytm Payments Bank, a niche bank that cannot lend on its own, had more than 64 million savings accounts and over 52 billion Indian rupees ($688.5 million) deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year.

($1 = 75.5300 Indian rupees)

