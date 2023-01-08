Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India's Paytm bank gets central bank nod to name new CEO

01/08/2023 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo displayed in this illustration picture

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Paytm Payments Bank, majority owned by billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has received India's central bank's approval to name Surinder Chawla as its new chief executive, a statement said.

Last year, India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns observed in the bank.

Paytm Payments Bank facilitates transactions on mobile commerce platform Paytm.

In its statement, One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of fintech firm Paytm, said India's central bank has given its nod to appoint Surinder Chawla as Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and chief executive.

Paytm listed in 2021 after a mega $2.5 billion initial public offer.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:34pIndia's Paytm bank gets central bank nod to name new CEO
RE
02:31pGermany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
RE
02:29pBolsonaro supporters invade Congress, presidential palace in Brasilia
RE
02:27pWhite House says it doesn't want to 'go around Congress' on debt ceiling
RE
02:13pNo sign of casualties in Russia's Kramatorsk strike
RE
02:08pFed faces 'difficult' call to avoid overdoing rates shock, Romer says
RE
01:56pFunds plant record CBOT soymeal bets; corn and soy longs remain intact -Braun
RE
12:54pGunmen kidnap 32 people from southern Nigeria train station
RE
12:45pU.S. House Republican probed over Jan. 6 attack may now investigate FBI
RE
12:38pGerman Economy Minister: can't rule out deliveries of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China
2Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
3Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupe..
4No sign of casualties after Russia claims revenge attack on Ukrainian s..
5Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsu..

HOT NEWS