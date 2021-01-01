Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's Reliance Industries and chairman fined over share trades

01/01/2021 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, poses for photographers before addressing the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's markets watchdog fined Reliance Industries 250 million rupees ($3.42 million) and its chairman Mukesh Ambani 150 million rupees on Friday for what it said were fraudulent trades while selling a stake in a subsidiary in 2007.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleged that the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate took derivative short positions in shares of separately listed Reliance Petroleum in 2007 through third parties before it sold a 5% stake in the business.

Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for company comment and comment from Chairman Ambani.

The latest ruling follows a 2017 order https://www.reuters.com/article/us-reliance-sebi-idUSKBN16V2I0 for Reliance Industries to surrender about 4.5 billion rupees plus 12% annual interest for what the regulator said were unlawful gains from that deal. It also barred Reliance and some third parties from trading in derivatives for one year.

At the time, Reliance Industries said the trades examined by SEBI were "genuine and bona fide transactions" and that SEBI had "misconstrued the true nature of the transactions and imposed unjustifiable sanctions".

The group is awaiting a Supreme Court appeal hearing against the 2017 ruling.

"By this penalty, SEBI is showing its teeth," Shriram Subramanian, a corporate governance expert and founder of proxy advisory firm InGovern, said of Friday's ruling.

"The said scheme of manipulation was deceptive and against the interest of the securities markets," SEBI said in Friday's 95-page order https://www.sebi.gov.in/enforcement/orders/jan-2021/adjudication-order-in-respect-4-entities-in-the-matter-of-reliance-petroleum-limited_48637.html, adding that Ambani was responsible for the company's activities.

($1 = 73.1200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Abhirup RoyEditing by John Stonestreet and David Goodman)

By Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-22.03%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.11% 1987.5 Delayed Quote.32.37%
WTI -0.37% 48.181 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pDelta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
RE
12:28pIndia's Reliance Industries and chairman fined over share trades
RE
12:27pDelta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
RE
11:58aBioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps -Spiegel
RE
11:25aAfrican free trade bloc opens for business
RE
11:15aFrance will be vigilant on post Brexit deal implementation, minister says
RE
10:42aVerizon, Hearst Television reach deal to avoid blackout in some U.S. markets
RE
10:00aBrits bid goodbye to the EU with candlelit vigil
RE
09:41aCroatia kicks off LNG terminal in north Adriatic
RE
09:38aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Telegrams of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
2BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps -Spiegel
3BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ