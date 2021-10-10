Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal

10/10/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd on Sunday announced two deals to buy solar capacity, as the owner of the world's biggest refining complex seeks to become net carbon zero by 2035 and make India a hub for low-cost solar manufacture.

Through its unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), Reliance is buying Norwegian-headquartered solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings for $771 million from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd and an up to 40% stake in India's Sterling and Wilson Solar.

Reliance in June said it would invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/reliance-invest-101-bln-new-energy-business-over-3-years-2021-06-24.

Owned by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the company plans to build solar capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, accounting for over a fifth of India's target of installing 450 GW by the end of this decade.

India relies on coal for more than 70% of its generation and only 4% is produced through solar power.

Ambani said in a statement on Sunday, Reliance was ready to set up "a global scale integrated photovoltaic giga factory" with initial annual capacity of 4 GW, eventually rising to 10 GW.

He said buying REC Solar would help Reliance to expand in Australia, Europe, the United States and also elsewhere in Asia and that it was seeking to make India a hub for the manufacture of the lowest cost, highest efficiency solar panels.

All fossil fuel companies are under pressure from investors and campaigners to reduce emissions to limit global warming and oil majors including Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc have set goals to become net zero-carbon firms by 2050.

The statements on Sunday said RNESL's 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd will be made through investment, secondary purchase and an open offer. Reliance did not disclose the full value of that deal but has agreed to acquire new share and promoter's stake in Sterling and Wilson at 375 rupees each.

In August, RNSEL said it would invest $50 million in U.S. energy storage https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/reliance-joins-bill-gates-others-invest-144-mln-us-energy-storage-co-2021-08-10 company Ambri Inc.

(Additional reporting by Sethuraman N.R, by William Mallard; editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pIndia's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
RE
01:21pFacebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
RE
01:06pBOX OFFICE : 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million
RE
12:27pCanada's overworked healthcare sector brace for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom
RE
12:20pYellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
RE
11:57aSAN FRANCISCO FED'S DALY : Too soon to say job market 'stalling'
RE
11:57aSAN FRANCISCO FED'S DALY : Too soon to say job market 'stalling'
RE
11:56aReliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar
RE
11:46aBOX OFFICE : 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million
RE
11:39aEgyptian headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
3O'Reilly Automotive : Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market..
4Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
5Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Sola..

HOT NEWS