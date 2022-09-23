India's Russian thermal coal imports set to fall for first time in 4 months

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's thermal coal
imports from Russia are expected to fall for the first time in
four months in September, two research consultancies said,
potentially resulting in lower revenues for Moscow at a time it
is mobilising more troops to fight in Ukraine.
Indian consultancy Coalmint expects September thermal coal
imports from Russia to decline 30% from August to 1.4 million
tonnes, it said in a note to clients.
London-based analytics firm DBX Commodities estimates
Indian shipments of the power generation fuel to fall to 1.5
million tonnes this month from 1.9 million tonnes in August,
Chief Executive Alexandre Claude told Reuters on Thursday.
Energy exports to India and China have been crucial
revenue sources to sanctions-hit Russia, but have also helped
bridge supply gaps and place a lid on surging global fuel
prices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called up
300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, a major escalation and
the first mobilisation of this kind since World War Two, which
would require higher spending.
The value of India's coal imports from Russia since troops
marched into Ukraine on Feb. 24 rose to about $2.4 billion as of
Wednesday, said a source who requested anonymity, citing
nonpublic Indian government data. This is a four-fold increase
compared with shipments during the same period last year.
Traders and analysts say logistical issues have resulted in
lower imports in September by India from Russia. Coal shipments
from Russia had risen in July and August despite a decline in
overall Indian imports of the fuel, making Russia India's third
largest coal supplier.
A longer waiting period for vessels, higher traffic
congestion in the Baltic region due to Europe's scramble for
energy supplies and difficulties in securing insurance were
resulting in lower Indian imports from Russia, Coalmint said.
Sanctions have cut many European countries off from supply
of power-generation fuels from Russia, the continent's top
supplier, resulting in a scramble for coal, natural gas and
electricity in Europe amid record high prices.
"India's coal imports from Russia are likely to be in a
tight range in the coming months with vessel availability likely
to be an issue with the start of winter restocking by various
countries, starting October," Coalmint said in the note.
DBX expects India's total thermal coal imports to fall to
about 13 million tonnes from 15 million tonnes in August, Claude
said.
"(Overall Indian) thermal coal imports have been declining
since June as the heatwave then started to recede and the
economy started to falter," he said.
