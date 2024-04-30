BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's market regulator said on Tuesday that foreign funds set up at GIFT City in Gujarat state can take full investment from non-resident Indians and other Indian-origin citizens.

However, they will need to make granular disclosures about their investors if the fund holds more than 33% of its equity assets under management in a single Indian group.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also said that asset management companies should put in place a mechanism to prevent front-running and market abuse.

