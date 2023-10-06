That compares with 18.57 million tons reported in the previous month.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 7.6% year-on-year in September to about 18.18 million tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday.
