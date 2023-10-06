India's September fuel demand rises 7.6% year on year

(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 7.6% year-on-year in September to about 18.18 million tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday.

That compares with 18.57 million tons reported in the previous month. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)