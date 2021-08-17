India's Serum Institute buys 50% stake in country's largest vial maker

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India has
bought a 50% stake in vials maker Schott Kaisha, the companies
said on Tuesday, as the world's largest vaccine maker aims to
secure pharmaceutical packaging to meet rising demand due to the
pandemic.
"Securing this supply chain is of strategic importance,"
said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum
Institute. "As a longtime customer, we use (Schott's) vials,
ampoules and syringes to store our vaccines including (COVID-19
vaccine) Covishield."
Serum and Schott did not divulge any financial details on
the deal in their joint statement https://www.seruminstitute.com/news/press_release_SCHOTT_SII.pdf.
A representative for Schott India in an email said that the two
partners have decided not to disclose the value of the deal.
Serum did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Schott Kaisha is a joint venture between specialty glass
makers Schott AG from Germany and India's Kaisha, producing the
highest number of ampoules and vials in the country at around
2.5 billion units per year.
In May, a Schott Kaisha executive told Reuters that the
company expected to sell 380 million vials for COVID-19 vaccines
in 2021-22, up from 113 million a year earlier.
Coronavirus cases in India have sharply dropped from the
devastating peak of the second wave in April and May. The
country on Tuesday administered a near record number of
vaccination doses in the last 24 hours.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Rashmi Aich)