India's SpiceJet finalises settlement with lessor Nordic Aviation Capital

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Wednesday it has entered into a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital, a major lessor for its Q400 aircraft, and three repossessed aircraft would return to its fleet.

