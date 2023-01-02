Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 note ban decision

01/02/2023 | 12:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bank employee takes out a bundle of old 500 Indian rupee banknotes from a sack to count them inside a bank in Jammu

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the 2016 government decision to outlaw 86% of the country's cash in circulation.

The arguments in the case were heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the country's top court.

In November, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally led the shock move to outlaw 86% of the cash in circulation to target undeclared "black money" and fight corruption.

The petitioners included lawyers, a political party, co-operative banks and individuals, all of whom challenged the decision in the court.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:15aSouth Korean shares end down on institutional sell-off
RE
02:14aTurkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement -PMI
RE
01:56aIndia's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 demonetisation
RE
01:51aGazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
01:51aGazprom continues shipping gas to europe via ukraine, monday vol…
RE
01:48aTaliban seeks economic self-sufficiency and foreign investment for Afghanistan, minister says
RE
01:24aAirbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
RE
01:21aRussia risks causing new-year IT worker flight with remote working law
RE
01:10aNorth Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
RE
12:58aRescuers in Vietnam try to save boy trapped in concrete pile
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
3INDIA RUPEE-Rupee gains on speculators bets, lack of cash dollar demand
4Taliban seeks economic self-sufficiency and foreign investment for Afgh..
5Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos

HOT NEWS