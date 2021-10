Consolidated net profit rose to 96.24 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 74.75 billion rupees a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 16.8% to 468.67 billion rupees, compared with 401.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.9390 Indian rupees)

