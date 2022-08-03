India's Tata Capital Housing Finance to issue bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Capital Housing
Finance plans to raise funds through sale of a two-part bond
issue, three merchant bankers said.
The housing finance company plans to raise at least 500
million rupees ($6.35 million) through three-year bonds and will
pay an annual coupon of 7.55% on this issue, which will have a
greenshoe option to retain an additional 2.42 billion rupees.
Tata Capital Housing Finance also plans to raise at least
500 million rupees via sale of five-year bonds and will pay an
annual coupon of 7.80% on this issue, which will have a
greenshoe option to retain an additional 1.50 billion rupees.
The company has invited commitment bids for the bond issue
on Thursday.
The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA and the issue will close for
subscription on Friday.
($1 = 78.7400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)