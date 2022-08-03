Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's Tata Capital Housing Finance to issue bonds - traders

08/03/2022 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Capital Housing Finance plans to raise funds through sale of a two-part bond issue, three merchant bankers said.

The housing finance company plans to raise at least 500 million rupees ($6.35 million) through three-year bonds and will pay an annual coupon of 7.55% on this issue, which will have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2.42 billion rupees.

Tata Capital Housing Finance also plans to raise at least 500 million rupees via sale of five-year bonds and will pay an annual coupon of 7.80% on this issue, which will have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 1.50 billion rupees.

The company has invited commitment bids for the bond issue on Thursday.

The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA and the issue will close for subscription on Friday. ($1 = 78.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aPatriotic fervour erupts on Chinese social media over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
RE
03:55aInflation, gas supply concerns end German services sector rebound -PMI
RE
03:54aMAERSK CEO : We're still not seeing customers asking to renegotia…
RE
03:54aZawahiri's militant path surprised neighbours in Cairo suburb
RE
03:52aRussia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady
RE
03:51aTrump-endorsed Masters wins Republican nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate race
RE
03:47aMAERSK CEO : Any potential closure of the taiwan straight would h…
RE
03:44aUK stocks extend losses; Avast soars as regulator clears NortonLifeLock deal
RE
03:44aIndia's Tata Capital Housing Finance to issue bonds - traders
RE
03:42aEuro zone bond yields rise as Fed reaffirms hawkish message
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2OPEC meets amid output struggles, U.S. pressure for more oil
3Just Eat Takeaway com N : Half Year 2022 Results Press Release
4Societe Generale: Second quarter 2022 earnings
5Infineon Raises 2022 Guidance After 3Q Revenue Jumped

HOT NEWS