Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

India's Vedanta iron ore output, sales drop in Oct-Dec

01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indian resources firm Vedanta's October-December 2021 iron ore production and sales dropped on the year as heavy rainfall dented the producer's operations.

Total iron ore output fell by 10.1pc on the year to 1.6mn dry metric tonne (dmt) during the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2022, while sales dropped by 14pc to 1.2mn dmt.

Unseasonal rains and floods in the southern states of India in the last two months had weighed on iron ore production, while rains also weighed on steel consumption.

The firm's iron ore mine in Goa has remained suspended since March 2018, following a Supreme Court judgement to halt all mining operations in the state.

The firm's pig iron production, meanwhile, rose by 39pc on the year to 202,000t during the October-December quarter. Output was lower in 2020 because of furnace maintenance at the plant.

Total finished steel production rose by 3pc on the year to 350,000t during the third quarter.

The daily Argus ICX 62pc iron ore index stood at $122.20/dmt cfr Qingdao on 4 January, down by 48pc from a record high of $235.55/dmt on 12 May 2021, but up by 41pc from a more than one-year low of $87/dmt in mid-November.

By Sumita Layek

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 12:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Outlines Eganelisib Clinical Development Strategy and Provides 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:18aMIROMATRIX MEDICAL : Announces Two New Board Members - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aSUN SUMMIT MINERALS : Drills 11.65 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 3.0 Metres Including 31.79 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 1 Metre and 0.74 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 175.3 Metres Including 1.25 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 53.8 Metres at Buck Property, Central BC
PU
07:18aCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Fite Issues Letter to Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
07:18aPACTIV EVERGREEN : to Sell its Carton Packaging and Filling Machinery Businesses in China, Korea and Taiwan - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aBLUEJAY MINING : Moving into a Pivotal Year
PU
07:18aBICYCLE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Continued Clinical Progress and Updates to Management Team - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aGRUPA KETY S A : Announcement
PU
07:18aGRUPA KETY S A : Draft resolutions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS