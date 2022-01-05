India's Vedanta iron ore output, sales drop in Oct-Dec

Indian resources firm Vedanta's October-December 2021 iron ore production and sales dropped on the year as heavy rainfall dented the producer's operations.

Total iron ore output fell by 10.1pc on the year to 1.6mn dry metric tonne (dmt) during the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2022, while sales dropped by 14pc to 1.2mn dmt.

Unseasonal rains and floods in the southern states of India in the last two months had weighed on iron ore production, while rains also weighed on steel consumption.

The firm's iron ore mine in Goa has remained suspended since March 2018, following a Supreme Court judgement to halt all mining operations in the state.

The firm's pig iron production, meanwhile, rose by 39pc on the year to 202,000t during the October-December quarter. Output was lower in 2020 because of furnace maintenance at the plant.

Total finished steel production rose by 3pc on the year to 350,000t during the third quarter.

The daily Argus ICX 62pc iron ore index stood at $122.20/dmt cfr Qingdao on 4 January, down by 48pc from a record high of $235.55/dmt on 12 May 2021, but up by 41pc from a more than one-year low of $87/dmt in mid-November.

By Sumita Layek