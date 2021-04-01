India's annual electricity usage falls first time in 35 years

CHENNAI, April 1 (Reuters) - India's annual electricity
usage fell for the first time in at least 35 years in the fiscal
year to March, a Reuters analysis of government data showed,
mainly due to strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the
country.
Power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21, compared
with the previous year, an analysis of daily load despatch data
from federal grid operator POSOCO showed, mainly due to the
imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in
electricity production for six straight months ending in August.
Demand for electricity has picked up since, and generation
grew 23.3% in March from a year earlier, the data showed, making
it the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest
since March 2010.
Power generation in March grew much faster than the average
increase in the last six months, mainly because India had
imposed an intense nationwide lockdown in the last week of March
2020, resulting in a dramatic fall in power usage.
Electricity demand has been steadily increasing this year
due to a pickup in industrial activity and amid higher
temperatures being recorded in March in North India, which could
have led to higher use of air conditioning.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Rashmi Aich)