MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's federal government kept a tight check on spending even though it is heading into national elections, budgeting for its fiscal deficit to narrow sharply in the current financial year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party faces elections in a few months but eschewed a pre-poll tendency of governments to turn populist.

Below are some key figures in graphics from the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

BUDGET NUMBERS FOR INVESTORS

The government is targeting to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP in 2024-25 from 5.8% in the current financial year.

While reducing its budget gap, the government raised capital expenditure, which includes spending on infrastructure projects and supports economic growth, by 11%.

Subsidies on food and fertilisers, however, were nearly unchanged compared to the previous year.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?

Most of the government's revenues come from taxes and the increase in taxes is linked to the expected growth in nominal gross domestic product (GDP), which includes the impact of inflation.

The government is expecting nominal GDP growth of 10.5% in 2024-25 and sees its tax revenues rising 11.5%, which economists see as achievable.

TAX-TO-GDP RATIO

In 2023-24, India saw its tax-to-GDP ratio rise to its highest level in a decade as a strong economy and toughened compliance from tax authorities led to stronger collections.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

A large part of the government's resources get used up for interest payments.

India's debt-to-GDP ratio is above 80% and interest payments make up a quarter of the government's total expenditure.

Transportation and defence spends are the second and third largest expenses for the government.

In 2024-25, apart from interest payments, rural expenses have seen the sharpest increase of 11%.

GOVERNMENT SPENDING ON KEY SCHEMES

The government's flagship development schemes include a rural employment guarantee scheme and programs to provide safe drinking water along with cash transfers to farmers.

Of these, the government's affordable housing scheme has seen the sharpest increase in allocation.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said the government will build 20 million affordable houses in the next five years to add to the 30 million houses already built.

The government will also launch a scheme for housing for the middle class, she said, without providing details.

DEFICIT FUNDING

The government funds a large share of its deficit through market borrowings.

It will borrow a gross amount of 14.13 trillion rupees ($170.36 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, lower than market expectations.

Bond yields are seen responding positively to the government's borrowing plan.

