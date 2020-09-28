Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

India's c.bank to keep rates on hold, provide economic forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:15am EDT

* RBI to give GDP, inflation expectations - first time since Feb

* Majority of analysts expect no more rate cuts in 2020

* Accommodative stance to continue despite high inflation

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep key rates unchanged this week, but may for the first time since February provide guidance on how the economy is performing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All 66 respondents in a Reuters poll expect the repo rate to remain unchanged at 4.0% after its policy review on Thursday, and a large majority see no cuts until the January-March quarter. The RBI will then likely stay on hold until the end of 2021.

The central bank must manage high retail inflation while keeping policy accommodative to support an economy which nosedived 23.9% last quarter, the weakest performance on record.

It has so far slashed rates by 115 basis points in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since late March.

"India's inflation-constrained central bank is unlikely to deliver a rate cut, and we expect all policy rates to stay unchanged," said Rahul Bajoria, economist with Barclays adding that the RBI will however provide economic projections.

India is gradually reopening its economy from a lockdown but economic activity remains depressed as coronavirus cases top six million, the second-highest globally.

The South Asian country was already facing a cyclical downturn before the pandemic struck and is now expected to mark its first full-year contraction since 1979 this year as millions are left unemployed in the world's second-most populous country.

The RBI has so far refrained from providing any forecasts on growth or inflation due to the heightened uncertainty and risk of projections having to be revised frequently.

However, the central bank is required by law to provide economic forecasts once every six months.

"Data projections from the central bank will be critical, as it would lay out the RBI's assessment of the extent of the current slowdown and the medium-term implications of the current crisis," Bajoria said.

The RBI has maintained that it sees the current rise in inflation as transitional and expects to see prices come down, giving it room to reduce rates to support growth.

August inflation, at 6.69%, held above the top end of the RBI's medium-term target range of 2-6% for the fifth consecutive month amid supply disruptions. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.42% 40.25 End-of-day quote.-42.87%
BARCLAYS PLC 3.45% 94.59 Delayed Quote.-49.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:25aRBI to keep rates on hold, provide economic forecasts
RE
03:15aIndia's c.bank to keep rates on hold, provide economic forecasts
RE
02:41aIndonesia central bank's bond purchases could carry over to 2021, governor says
RE
09/27Billionaire bond manager Gundlach suggests he could leave California over taxes
RE
09/26BoE's Tenreyro says evidence on negative rates is 'encouraging'
RE
09/26BoE's Tenreyro says evidence on negative rates is "encouraging"
RE
09/25German foreign ministry also warns against travel to austrian state of tirol due to high coronavirus infection rates
RE
09/25Canada pm, asked what will happen if interest rates rise, says "we never know where interest rates are going to go"
RE
09/25RBI to hold rates as inflation rises, even in recession
RE
09/25German bond yields tick up as U.S. stimulus hopes support markets
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after U.S. tightens export restrictions
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD : Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range
4COMMERZBANK AG : Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group