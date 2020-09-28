India's c.bank to keep rates on hold, provide economic forecasts

* RBI to give GDP, inflation expectations - first time since
Feb
* Majority of analysts expect no more rate cuts in 2020
* Accommodative stance to continue despite high inflation
MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is
expected to keep key rates unchanged at its upcoming monetary
policy review, but may for the first time since February provide
guidance on how the economy is performing amid the coronavirus
pandemic.
All 66 respondents in a Reuters poll expect the repo rate
to remain unchanged at 4.0% and a large majority
see no cuts until the January-March quarter. The RBI will then
likely stay on hold until the end of 2021.
The MPC which was scheduled to meet between Sept. 29 to Oct.
1 but will now meet at a later date which is yet to be
announced, RBI said on Monday.
The central bank must manage high retail inflation while
keeping policy accommodative to support an economy which
nosedived 23.9% last quarter, the weakest performance on record.
It has so far slashed rates by 115 basis points in response
to the COVID-19 pandemic since late March.
"India's inflation-constrained central bank is unlikely to
deliver a rate cut, and we expect all policy rates to stay
unchanged," said Rahul Bajoria, economist with Barclays adding
that the RBI will however provide economic projections.
India is gradually reopening its economy from a lockdown but
economic activity remains depressed as coronavirus cases top six
million, the second-highest globally.
The South Asian country was already facing a cyclical
downturn before the pandemic struck and is now expected to mark
its first full-year contraction since 1979 this year as millions
are left unemployed in the world's second-most populous country.
The RBI has so far refrained from providing any forecasts on
growth or inflation due to the heightened uncertainty and risk
of projections having to be revised frequently.
However, the central bank is required by law to provide
economic forecasts once every six months.
"Data projections from the central bank will be critical, as
it would lay out the RBI's assessment of the extent of the
current slowdown and the medium-term implications of the current
crisis," Bajoria said.
The RBI has maintained that it sees the current rise in
inflation as transitional and expects to see prices come down,
giving it room to reduce rates to support growth.
August inflation, at 6.69%, held above the top end of the
RBI's medium-term target range of 2-6% for the fifth consecutive
month amid supply disruptions.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Toby Chopra)