India's cabinet approves up to 20% FDI in behemoth insurer LIC -source

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India's cabinet approved on
Saturday a policy amendment allowing foreign direct investment
of up to 20% in Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), a government
source said, a change aimed at easing the listing of the
state-run insurer.
India's biggest insurance company plans to float a stake of
5% to raise about $8 billion next month for the south Asian
nation's largest initial public offering (IPO) by far.
The amendment would allow foreign direct investors to buy up
to 20% of LIC's shares through an automatic route, said the
government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity after the
cabinet meeting.
Under current rules, foreign investment is not allowed in
the LIC, governed by the special parliament act, while 74%
foreign direct investment is allowed in other private insurance
companies.
The amendment would allow the government to raise the
foreign direct investment limit in the LIC up to 20%, on par
with the rule for state-run banks, the government source said.
The cabinet decision comes amid growing fears among some
investors that the government could defer public listing of the
LIC due to increasing volatility in the market after Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
Government officials, have however, said that there was no
plan to defer the listing of the insurance company - critical
for plans to raise funds for budgeted spending.
In the IPO, the firm will also earmark a certain percentage
of shares for policyholders, not exceeding 10% of the offer
size, while the portion reserved for employees will not be more
than 5% of post-offer equity share capital, according to the IPO
filing. LIC employed 114,498 people as of end-March, 2021.
LIC, which was formed six decades ago when India's insurance
sector was nationalized, straddles the business in the country,
with more than 280 million policies and over 60% of the
insurance segment.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)