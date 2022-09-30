India's cenbank hikes key rate by 50 bps, warns of broadening price pressures

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's
benchmark repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the
fourth straight increase in the current cycle, as policymakers
extended their battle to tame stubbornly above-target retail
inflation rate.
The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising of three
members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key
lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90% with five
out of the six voting in favour of the hike.
The RBI has now raised rates by a total 190 basis points
since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May but
inflation continues to remain stubbornly high - a phenomenon
that is affecting much of the global economy.
"The inflation trajectory remains clouded with uncertainties
arising from continuing geopolitical tensions and nervous global
financial market sentiments," Governor Shaktikanta Das said in
his address accompanying the MPC's decision.
"In this backdrop, MPC was of the view that persistence of
high inflation, necessitates further calibrated withdrawal of
monetary accommodation to restrain broadening of price
pressures, anchor inflation expectations and contain the second
round effects. This action will support the medium-term growth
prospects of our economy," he added.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's relentless and aggressive
interest rate hikes over recent months to curb inflation have
battered the rupee, and most other emerging and developed market
currencies.
Policymakers around the world are grappling with a sweeping
shift away from their respective currencies and into the
safe-haven dollar, raising worries of capital outflows and
further damage to their economies.
Economists say the RBI too would need to focus on ensuring
the interest rate differential is not too low. [
The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing
facility rate were also increased by the same quantum to 5.65%
and 6.15%, respectively.
India's annual retail inflation rate accelerated to 7% in
August, driven by a surge in food prices, and has stayed above
the RBI's mandated 2-6% target band for eight consecutive
months.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield eased
marginally after the RBI's decision to 7.3737% at 0440 GMT while
the partially convertible rupee weakened to 81.63 per
dollar, from 81.57 prior to the policy decision.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.10% at 16,801.85,
and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 56,373.19.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting Nupur Anand;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)