NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's president on Sunday
approved three controversial agricultural bills amid nationwide
protests by farmers who say the new laws will stunt their
bargaining power and instead allow large retailers to have
control over pricing.
Farmers' organisations say one of the three laws could lead
to the government stopping buying grain at guaranteed prices, a
move that would disrupt wholesale markets which have so far
ensured fair and timely payments to farmers.
President Ram Nath Kovind's approval is likely to further
stir protests, leading farmers' organisations said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already lost a key
political ally from the northern Indian state of Punjab, one of
India's two bread basket states, where farmers form an
influential voting bloc.
The country's main opposition Congress party has also backed
the protests.
Under the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and
Facilitation) Bill - one of the laws already approved by
parliament - growers can directly sell their produce to
institutional buyers such as big traders and retailers.
Nearly 85% of India's poor farmers own less than 2 hectares
(5 acres) of land and they find it difficult to directly
negotiate with large buyers.
Modi's administration has clarified that the wholesale
markets will operate as usual, and the government only aims to
empower farmers to sell directly to buyers.
(Reporting by Neha Arora and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by
Catherine Evans, Rupam Jain and Nick Macfie)