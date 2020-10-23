India's coronavirus cases tally hits 7.8 million

MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India's coronavirus infections
reached a total of 7.76 million, with 54,366 new cases being
reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health
ministry showed on Friday.
The world's second-most populous country also has the
world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which
has 8.3 million infections so far.
Deaths in India have been relatively low, with 117,306
mortalities from the coronavirus, out of which 690 were reported
in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
