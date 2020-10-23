Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's coronavirus cases tally hits 7.8 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:23am EDT

MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India's coronavirus infections reached a total of 7.76 million, with 54,366 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday.

The world's second-most populous country also has the world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has 8.3 million infections so far.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, with 117,306 mortalities from the coronavirus, out of which 690 were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aTrump, Biden clash over climate, oil industry in final debate
RE
12:29aBritain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
RE
12:26aOil steady as Russia indicates support for extending output cuts
RE
12:25aHK brokers ready war chest for mom-and-pop bidding frenzy in Ant's mega IPO
RE
12:23aIndia's coronavirus cases tally hits 7.8 million
RE
12:19aGlobal stocks hold tight ranges as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
12:17aIndonesia's FDI up 1.1% in third quarter, first quarterly growth this year
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aSingapore third-quarter office rents see biggest fall in 11 years
RE
12:15aStocks hold tight ranges as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS TELLS SUPPLIERS: plan now for post-crisis output hike
4ANTOFAGASTA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals
5ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Bridge Loan
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group