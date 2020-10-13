India's coronavirus infections rise by 55,342 to 7.18 million

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's total coronavirus
cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million on
Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, data
from the health ministry showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856, the
ministry said.
India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and
the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has
the second-highest number of infections, behind the United
States which is approaching the 8 million mark.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)