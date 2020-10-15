India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.31 million

BENGALURU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India's tally of coronavirus
infections stood at 7.31 million on Thursday, having risen by
67,708 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 680 to 111,266, the
ministry said.
India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million
cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally
after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)