India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.31 million

10/15/2020 | 12:13am EDT

BENGALURU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.31 million on Thursday, having risen by 67,708 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 680 to 111,266, the ministry said.

India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


