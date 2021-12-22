India's curb on futures trade threatens food supply chain

MUMBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - India's year-long suspension of
futures trading in key farm commodities is crimping the use of
risk management tools such as hedging across its food supply
chain, spurring inventory cuts as forward purchases get scaled
back.
Monday's halt, targeting items such as soybeans, edible
oils, wheat, rice, and chickpeas as authorities move to cool
rising inflation, was one of India's most dramatic steps since
it launched commodity futures in 2003.
But the ban on access to futures contracts may fuel
volatility in domestic markets by denying traders the tools
crucial to planning decisions, forcing them to cut stocks, delay
long-term purchases and sales, and even limit imports.
"In the absence of futures, markets will remain clueless
about shortfalls and excesses," said Govindbhai Patel, a
managing partner at edible oil trader GGN Research. "This could
create even more volatility in prices."
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for a comment.
Patel's firm, which used to buy edible oils for prompt and
far-month deliveries, and hedge on domestic exchanges, will now
only secure its needs for up to 10 days at a time, he said.
"We used to hedge 70% to 80% of our volumes. As the hedging
option is not available, we are scaling back operations," said
Patel, a trader for nearly five decades.
India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oil to
fill more than 70% of its needs, with monthly overseas purchases
of about 1.3 million tonnes.
Futures contracts were critical in ensuring the smooth flow
of imports, allowing buyers and traders to hedge part of their
shipments after signing deals, said Sudhakar Desai, president of
the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association.
"Everyone in the supply chain has to change the way they
conduct operations in the absence of hedging tools and an
indicative price," he added.
Price discovery could get more localised in the absence of
national futures prices, with levels potentially weaker in
producing areas and higher in regions of strong consumption,
Desai said.
Outfits such as alternative investment funds and
international traders could turn to overseas markets to hedge
their risks, said Manoj Dalmia, head of brokerage Proficient.
But that alternative is out of reach for smaller players who
require authorities' approvals to manage commodity and currency
price risk, said a Mumbai-based broker of edible oils.
TROUBLE FOR FARMERS
Regional processors who buy crops from farmers will also
feel the pinch, as they are deprived of advance sales through
futures contracts.
Manoj Agrawal, the managing director of Maharashtra Oil
Extractions, said his firm could no longer hedge soyoil on
commodity exchanges after buying soybean from farmers.
"If we can't hedge the finished goods, we can't take the
risk of holding large amounts of raw material," he added. "We
would operate at limited capacity."
In turn, lower inventories at stockists and processors could
hurt farmers, said Nitin Kalantri, a processor of pulses based
in the city of Latur in the western state of Maharashtra.
Farmers tend to flood the market with produce after
harvests, but usually find willing buyers among processors and
warehouse users keen to build up inventory sufficient for a
year, Kalantri said.
"If everyone scales back operations because of uncertainty,
then farmers would struggle in finding buyers and prices could
fall."
Soybean farmers also worry about not being able to use
benchmark futures prices to time crop sales.
Ready access to nationwide futures prices had forced traders
to offer comparable prices to growers nationwide. But without
futures there is no way to cross-check prices, said farmer
Sudhakar Kale, who harvested 2 tonnes of soybeans in September
but is holding back sales in hopes of higher prices.
Other farmers, such as Ashish Naphade, said futures prices
had also helped decide which crops to sow.
"Futures gave us an indication of possible prices at the
time we harvest," Naphade added.
Banks and financial institutions that lend against warehouse
receipts said futures helped them value stocks so as to
determine loan sizes.
"We have to be extra cautious now while lending," said an
official with one such state-run bank.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Additional reporting by Subrata
Nagchoudhury in KOLKATA and Sumit Khanna in AHMEDABAD; Editing
by Gavin Maguire and Clarence Fernandez)