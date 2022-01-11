Log in
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 194,720

01/11/2022 | 10:50pm EST
Patients are seen inside a quarantine centre for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Navi Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 194,720 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the most since late May, health ministry data showed.

(Reporting by Sethuraman N R; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
