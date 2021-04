BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.

The country's deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)