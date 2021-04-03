India's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - India's daily coronavirus
infections hit another record on Saturday for the highest tally
since September, while daily deaths reached a five-month high, a
Reuters count based on data from the health ministry showed.
The south Asian nation recorded 89,129 new infections and
714 deaths, the ministry said. That was the biggest single-day
rise since September 20 last year and the most deaths since
October 21, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have surged in India since the beginning of
March, with its richest state of Maharashtra, home to the
financial capital of Mumbai, the worst hit.
Late on Friday, the state's chief minister warned of a full
lockdown to curb infections if people did not limit their
movements.
