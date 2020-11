Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell 5% year-over-year to 2.86 million tonnes during the first fifteen days of November.

Sales of gasoline rose marginally to 1.03 million tonnes, the industry data showed.

By Nidhi Verma