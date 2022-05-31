India's economic growth slows to 4.1% y/y in January-March quarter

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy would grow 4% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, compared with an upwardly revised 5.4% in the October-December period and 8.5% in July-September.

COMMENTARY

RADHIKA RAO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE

"Fourth quarter of FY22 GDP growth eased to 4.1% y/y, with the sequential pace restrained by temporary mobility restrictions imposed back then, impact of inclement weather and, separately, high commodity prices on account of geopolitical risks, besides a high base."

"We don't expect this outcome to materially disrupt the central bank's policy normalisation plans. This subdued reading is likely to be followed by a strong double-digit growth in June'22 quarter on base effects."

SAKSHI GUPTA, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

"GDP growth for Q4 FY22 at 4.1% reflects the impact of the Omicron wave, higher input costs and a high base in certain sectors from last year. Manufacturing activity contracted while agriculture was the biggest support. The worrying part remains the private consumption which saw a decline in share in GDP in the fourth quarter."

"With rising inflationary pressures, consumption recovery remains under a cloud of uncertainty for FY23. We expect growth to print at 7.2% in the current fiscal. This GDP print does little to change our view that the RBI is likely to raise rates by 25bps at the upcoming policy."

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST - INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"Going forward, while the continued normalization of contact-based service sector, revival in private capex on the back of PLI schemes and 'China plus 1' strategy, government's continued focus on capex and improved rural consumption owing to higher realizations in cultivation income will act as tailwinds, slowdown in global growth, elevated energy prices, rising interest rate cycle and tightening of financial conditions will be key headwinds."

"Amid expectation of elevated energy prices through FY23E, we pare down our FY23E GDP growth expectation at 7.5% revised down from 7.8%."

