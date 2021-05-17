Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns

05/17/2021 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHENNAI, May 17 (Reuters) - India's electricity use fell 6.2% during the first half of May compared with the second half of April, government data showed, as coronavirus lockdowns imposed by states across the country stifled power demand.

Total daily average electricity supply to states fell to 3,666 billion units during the first sixteen days of May, compared with 3,910 billion units during the second half of April, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

Industries and offices account for half the country's annual electricity consumption. Power generation in India generally starts rising from April and peaks in May due to a higher air-conditioning load.

Power use in May has been higher than the same time the previous year except in two southern states and two northeastern states, the data showed, indicating curbs have been less strict than last year despite surging deaths due to the pandemic.

India's federal government - which imposed a stringent national lockdown in April and May 2020 - has resisted imposing country-wide curbs during India's second wave, but most states have restricted movement.

Senior government officials had cited the recovery in demand for power in late 2020 as a sign the economy was beginning to recover from its worst slump in decades.

Three-fourths of the regions recorded a dip in power use in May compared with the second half of April due to curbs imposed to control the spread of the virus.

Power use rose in the northern states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi - among the regions worst affected by the coronavirus, even as overall power generation fell 6.3% compared with the second half of April.

Power supplied to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat - India's richest and most industrial states which together account for nearly a third of the total electricity consumption - fell by over 5% each.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aBA and Heathrow urge UK to ease travel restrictions
RE
04:53aItaly's Tiscali pushes back profit target to 2023
RE
04:48aFresh COVID-19 cases dent sentiment in Asia, Turkish lira surges
RE
04:44aDollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
RE
04:43aDollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
RE
04:42aThai banks strong, can weather economic uncertainty - central bank
RE
04:35aSterling holds recent gains as Britain enters second phase of reopening
RE
04:23aIndia to add 7 labs to group of 10 labs monitoring covid-19 variants - health minister
RE
04:16aTODAY'S THE DAY : British holidaymakers return to Portugal as travel ban ends
RE
04:15aIndia's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets
3Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Global stocks steady, gold at 3-mth high on inflation concerns
5AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery

HOT NEWS