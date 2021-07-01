India's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis

BENGALURU, July 1 (Reuters) - India's factory activity
contracted for the first time in almost a year in June as
restrictions to contain the deadly second wave of the
coronavirus triggered declines in demand and output that pushed
firms to cut more jobs, a private survey showed on Thursday.
Although many Indian states have recently relaxed some
containment measures following a decrease in daily cases the
rapid emergence of the new Delta Plus variant has raised
concerns over the nation's already weak economic outlook.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
, compiled by IHS Markit, declined to an 11-month low
of 48.1 in June from May's 50.8, moving below the 50-level
separating growth from contraction.
"The intensification of the COVID-19 crisis in India had a
detrimental impact on the manufacturing economy," said Pollyanna
De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.
"Out of the three broad areas of the manufacturing sector
monitored by the survey, capital goods was the worst-affected
area in June. Output here declined at a steep rate due to a
sharp fall in sales."
As overall demand and output shrank in June for the first
time in 11 months, manufacturing firms extended their record job
cutting spree, albeit at a slower pace.
The survey, conducted before Finance Minister Nirmala
Sitharaman's announcement of additional fiscal support on
Monday, also showed optimism about the year ahead declined to
its lowest since July 2020.
"Companies became increasingly worried about when the
pandemic will end, which resulted in downward revisions to
output growth projections. As a result of subdued optimism, jobs
were shed again in June," De Lima said.
Despite a sustained rise in input costs, firms increased
output prices at a slower rate last month to attract demand.
However that may not be enough to significantly soften a
surge in overall inflation, which hit a six-month high in May. A
jump in input costs due to a strong increase in energy and
commodity prices pushed wholesale price inflation to its
strongest in at least 15 years.
Still, the Reserve Bank of India, which in April cut its
growth forecast for this fiscal year to 9.5% from 10.5%, was not
expected to hike its key interest rates anytime soon as the
primary focus remains on boosting economic growth.
(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)